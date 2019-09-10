Girl, 3, shot in head while mother driving car in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of her head.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago Heights police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1600 block of School Street. Police said the victim’s mother was driving in the area when she heard what she thought was the sound of a tire popping.

Once she was on Aberdeen Street, she heard her child cry and observed blood coming from her head, police said.

The mother drove the child to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields hospital. The child was later airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she is now being treated.

Police located a crime scene in the 1600 block of Aberdeen Street and are investigating with help from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the South Suburban Major Crimes Taskforce.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Chicago Heights Detective Division at 708-756-6422.

