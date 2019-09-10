Judge approves $2.5M sale of Holy Trinity church amid ‘weeping’ Virgin Mary claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A federal bankruptcy judge approved a $2.5 million sale of the historic Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday morning.

The judge's decision came as some worshippers said they witnessed an icon of the Virgin Mary "weeping" at the church. It was a custodian who first brought attention to what the faithful say is the Virgin Mary holding an infant Jesus with tears flowing down her cheek.

Parishioners held out hope that the church — which dates back 120 years — would be saved from foreclosure after what they say is a miracle.

Tuesday's bankruptcy hearing was heartbreaking for parishioners, and Reverend Nicholas Jonas was visibly upset.

Universal Life Church will become the new owner, and take over the school lease. Under the terms of the sale, Holy Trinity will have 75 days to move out.

An attorney for Universal Life Church had no comment on the sale.

A special mass is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday.