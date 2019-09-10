See the 2019 PepsiCo Showdown Boy’s Tournament seeds on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Once again, teams found out where they stood in a PepsiCo Showdown tournament right here on Sports Feed.
On Tuesday, it was the seeds for the 2019 boy's tournament that were announced by executive director Joe Trost with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. From the 70th team to the first, those taking part found out where they'll stand for the tournament.
We also had three players on the show - Speer Academy's Christopher Garcia and Damian Sotelo along with Nermin Peskovic of Lake View - to discuss what's ahead for the tournament.
You can also see full seeds below.
|1.Morton
|2.Saint Patrick
|3. West Chicago
|4. Lyons
|5. Solorio
|6. Metea Valley
|7. Washington
|8. Crystal Lake South
|9. Glenbard North
|10. Addison Trail
|11. Wheaton Academy
|12.Streamwood
|13. Speer
|14. Wheaton South
|15. Saint Viator
|16. Fenwick
|17. Woodstock
|18. Minooka
|19. Young
|20. Lincoln-Way West
|21. Kelly
|22. Hampshire
|23. Brother Rice
|24. Timothy Christian
|25. Juarez
|26. Dundee Crown
|27. Plainfield Central
|28. Joliet West
|29. Muchin Prep
|30. Soto
|31. Thornton
|32. South Elgin
|33. Bradley
|34. Hoffman Estates
|35.H-F
|36. Fenton
|37. Eisenhower
|38. Huntley
|39. Mather
|40. St. Edward
|41. Lincoln-Way Central
|42. Bloom
|43. Andrew
|44. Back of the Yards
|45. Proviso East
|46. Larkin
|47. Nazareth
|48. Riverside-Brookfield
|49. Willowbrook
|50. Lake View
|51. Ridgewood
|52.Parker
|53. Oak Forest
|54. Garcia
|55. Westmont
|56. Little Village
|57. Herscher
|58. DeLaSalle
|59. Goode
|60. DePaul Prep
|61. Newark
|62. Bulls Prep
|63. Kankakee
|64. Mansueto
|65. Manteno
|66. Guerin
|67. Schurz
|68. UIC Prep
|69. Instituto
|70. Alcott