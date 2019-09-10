See the 2019 PepsiCo Showdown Boy’s Tournament seeds on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Once again, teams found out where they stood in a PepsiCo Showdown tournament right here on Sports Feed.

On Tuesday, it was the seeds for the 2019 boy's tournament that were announced by executive director Joe Trost with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. From the 70th team to the first, those taking part found out where they'll stand for the tournament.

We also had three players on the show - Speer Academy's Christopher Garcia and Damian Sotelo along with Nermin Peskovic of Lake View - to discuss what's ahead for the tournament.

You can also see full seeds below.

1.Morton
2.Saint Patrick
3. West Chicago
4. Lyons
5. Solorio
6. Metea Valley
7. Washington
8. Crystal Lake South
9. Glenbard North
10. Addison Trail
11. Wheaton Academy
12.Streamwood
13. Speer
14. Wheaton South
15. Saint Viator
16. Fenwick
17. Woodstock
18. Minooka
19. Young
20. Lincoln-Way West
21. Kelly
22. Hampshire
23. Brother Rice
24. Timothy Christian
25. Juarez
26. Dundee Crown
27. Plainfield Central
28. Joliet West
29. Muchin Prep
30. Soto
31. Thornton
32. South Elgin
33. Bradley
34. Hoffman Estates
35.H-F
36. Fenton
37. Eisenhower
38. Huntley
39. Mather
40. St. Edward
41. Lincoln-Way Central
42. Bloom
43. Andrew
44. Back of the Yards
45. Proviso East
46. Larkin
47. Nazareth
48. Riverside-Brookfield
49. Willowbrook
50. Lake View
51. Ridgewood
52.Parker
53. Oak Forest
54. Garcia
55. Westmont
56. Little Village
57. Herscher
58. DeLaSalle
59. Goode
60. DePaul Prep
61. Newark
62. Bulls Prep
63. Kankakee
64. Mansueto
65. Manteno
66. Guerin
67. Schurz
68. UIC Prep
69. Instituto
70. Alcott

 

