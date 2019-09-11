9/11 memorials and remembrances around US for 2019 — including Chicago area

It’s become a solemn and sacred ritual in the United States each September 11 — pausing for part of the day to remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

While the attacks happened at the Twin Towers in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon across the Potomac River from Washington and a lonely field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the entire nation — and indeed the world — absorbed the horror of airliners being turned into weapons.

Demonstrating the enduring legacy of that day in 2001, here are some of the places holding observances around the United States on the 18th anniversary of 9/11:

National September 11 Memorial & Museum

The most shocking images and loss of life came at the World Trade Center complex — and the site became holy ground for many Americans.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum opened in 2014 in the same location and today is the main national gathering site documenting the events of 9/11.

Starting at 8:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, the memorial and museum will host its annual commemoration ceremony for family members of the victims of the 2001 attack as well as a 1993 attack.

While the public isn’t invited, you can watch the ceremony live on the museum’s Facebook page or on 911memorial.org/live.

The memorial and museum will be reopen the public at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

And public is invited to the Tribute in Light that will shine upward from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which will be open until midnight. The museum’s website says “the lights will be on beginning at sunset on September 11 and will fade away at dawn on September 12.”

National September 11 Memorial & Museum: 180 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007; +1 (212) 312-8800

Elsewhere in New York

New York will never forget that day. Here is a small sampling of the many observances being held (all times are local):

— St. Paul’s Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street: The little Episcopal chapel is directly across the street from the WTC site yet miraculously suffered no damage. At 8:46 a.m., it will ring a Bell of Hope. 209 Broadway, New York, NY 10007; (212) 602-0800

— Port Authority Remembrance: At 2 p.m., the Port Authority will hold its annual remembrance ceremony to honor its employees who died in the attack. St. Peter’s Church, 22 Barclay St, New York, NY 10007; (212) 233-8355

And from 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the Port Authority will fly what it says is the world’s largest free-flying flag at the George Washington Bridge, part of Interstate 95 that connects upper Manhattan and New Jersey.

— Wolfgang Staehle’s “2001”: What started out as an artistic project inadvertently captured hijacked American Airlines Flight 11’s crash into the North Tower. Screenings of the video will be held at locations throughout the city and beyond. They include Brooklyn Historical Society (Brooklyn), St. John the Divine Cathedral (upper Manhattan), Queens Museum (Queens), Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Bronx), Snug Harbor Cultural Center (Staten Island) and Monmouth University (West Long Branch, New Jersey). Check each venue for details.

Washington, D.C., area

At the Pentagon, 184 people were killed when hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed into the building, the potent symbol of US military might.

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a private ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial for survivors and families of those who were killed. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend. The public can visit the memorial after the ceremony is concluded. 1 N Rotary Road, Arlington, VA 22202; +1 301 740 3388

Other observances include:

— City of Alexandria: At 10 a.m., the Virginia city will hold a remembrance. Market Square, 301 King Street.

— Arlington Cemetery: At 9:30 a.m., people will gather for a brief ceremony and moment of silence. Bozman Plaza flagpoles at 2100 Clarendon Blvd.

— Muslims for Life blood drive: From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Muslims for Life group works with the Red Cross for a blood drive in honor of 9/11 victimes. Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave. SW, 20515; +1 866-236-3276

Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Thanks to bravery of passengers on Flight 93, the fourth hijacked airline never made it to Washington and instead crashed into a field near Shanksville.

At 9:45 a.m., the annual remembrance will be held at the Flight 93 memorial site. US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak. 6424 Lincoln Hwy #30, Stoystown, PA 15563; + 1 814 893 6322

Chicago-area

9/11 remembrance ceremonies will also be held across the Chicago-area:

CHICAGO – 9 a.m. – Serve Illinois and the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s first “Chicago Meal Pack of 9/11 Day,” packing non-perishable meals as part of a national day of service. Until 4 p.m. at Union Station, 225 S. Canal St., Great Hall.

EVANSTON – 7:30 a.m. – 9/11 memorial ceremony until 8:30 a.m. at Firemen’s Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue in Evanston.

ST. CHARLES – 7:30 a.m. – 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Fire Department Memorial Monument, 2 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

CHICAGO – 7:46 a.m. – Memorial ceremony and moment of silence for the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. Engine 42, 55 W. Illinois St.

PARK RIDGE – 8 a.m. – 9/11 memorial service at City Hall, 505 Butler Place in Park Ridge.

CHICAGO – 8:15 a.m. – First responders salute with a 9/11 ceremony at Claremont and Ainslie.

AURORA – 8:30 a.m. – Aurora resident who was working in the World Trade Center on 9/11, speaks at the city of Aurora’s 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Aurora Central Fire Station, 75 N. Broadway in Aurora.

ELMHURST – 8:30 a.m. – “Patriot Day” 9/11 remembrance vent until 9:30 a.m. at Fire Station 2, 601 S. York Road in Elmhurst.

NORTHFIELD – 8:30 a.m. – “Patriot Day” 9/11 remembrance event at the Fire-Rescue Facility, 1800 Winnetka Road in Northfield.

WHEATON – 8:45 a.m. – 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at 1 Fapp Circle in Wheaton.

HANOVER PARK – 9 a.m. – 9/11 remembrance ceremony until 10 a.m. at Hanover Park Fire Station 1, 6850 Barrington Road in Hanover Park.

PALATINE – 9 a.m. – 9/11 memorial ceremony at Brockway and Slade streets in Palatine.

RIVERSIDE – 9 a.m. – “Celebration of Heroes” 9/11 memorial event at Riverside Fire Station 1, 31 Riverside Road in Riverside.

WAUKEGAN – 9 a.m. – 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fireman’s Park, 2115 Dover Road in Waukegan.

Elsewhere in the United States

Showing how far and wide 9/11 reached in distance and time, here is a small list of the many types of ceremonies and observances being held across America:

— Atlanta: From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the 9/11 Day of Service organization and Feeding Children Everywhere will join forces to pack meals for hungry kids. College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St, Atlanta, GA 30313

— Honolulu: At 12:30 p.m., Chaminade University of Honolulu will hold a never-forget prayer service. Mystical Rose Oratory, 3140 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

— Memphis, Tennessee: A 9/11 Heroes Run starts at 4 p.m. and finishes up around 9 p.m. Shelby Farms Park, 6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis, TN 38134

— Milwaukee, Wisconsin: CNN affiliate WTMJ has a podcast of Wisconsin residents who share how their lives were changed by the attacks.

— San Diego: The USS Midway Museum will hold a memorial starting at 2:30 p.m. that should last about two hours. 910 N. Harbor Drive; + 1 619 544 9600

— Seattle: From noon to 12:30 p.m., the Seattle Fire and Police departments will hold a ceremony. Seattle Center Memorial Garden (south of the International Fountain) 305 Harrison St., Seattle

— Tampa, Florida: Starting at 9 a.m., CNN affiliate WFTS reports that Tampa Fire Rescue will honor 9/11 heroes. Tampa Firefighters Museum, 702 E. Zack St., Tampa, FL 33602; + 1 813 964 6862