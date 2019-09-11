A look at products meant to help conceal vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One investigation said the median age of people suffering from lung disease tied to vaping is 19 — and they are largely males. Now, new products on the market could make it even tougher for parents to know when teens may be hiding the addictive habit.

As parents are starting to tune in and even wise up about the potential risks when it comes to vaping, the vaping industry is finding creative and sneaky new ways to reach consumers — critics suggest largely young consumers often under the age of 21.

All it takes is a Google search or two to find products on line to help conceal vaping.

WGN went to two different sites to find the products. Both sites required verifying age. WGN's Julie Unruh has the story.