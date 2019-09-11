Justice Anne Burke picked to serve as Illinois Supreme Court’s chief justice

Posted 12:38 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, September 11, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: Illinois Supreme Court Justice and founding member of the Kennedy Forum Illinois Anne Burke was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Kennedy Forum)

CHICAGO — The wife of a powerful Chicago alderman facing federal corruption allegations will become the Illinois Supreme Court’s next chief justice.

The state’s highest court selected Anne Burke earlier this week. The 13-year veteran of the court will start her three-year term Oct. 26.

A Tuesday court statement says she’ll be the third female chief justice on the 200-year-old court, following current Justice Rita Garman and late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow. She’ll succeed Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier.

Burke’s husband, Ed Burke, has been on the Chicago’s City Council for 50 years. He was charged this year with trying to extort executives seeking city remodeling permits. He has pleaded not guilty.

Because it is a federal case, no appellate issues related to it would come before the Illinois Supreme Court.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.