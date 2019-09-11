‘The Bigs’ join Sports Feed on Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They've been all around town covering Chicago's sports this summer from the north side to the south side along with Soldier Field.

"The Bigs" have been at each spot the last few months as they continue to build their media company in Chicago, covering the Cubs, White Sox, along with the Bears.

On Wednesday, Terrence Tomlin and Eugene McIntosh stopped by the Sports Feed to discuss all three teams with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. The Cubs are fighting injuries to qualify for a playoff spot while the White Sox are finishing up a third rebuilding season. Meanwhile, the Bears are looking to bounce back after a bad loss to the Packers this week as they head to face Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos.

