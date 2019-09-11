Volunteers gather to pack 250,000 meals for Chicago’s hungry on 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — People across the Chicago area marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Wednesday morning.

A solemn ceremony was held with Chicago Fire Dept. Engine Co. 47 at 55 W. Illinois.

Top Chicago fire dept. commanders joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot in honoring the memory of heroic first responders in New York and Washington D.C. selflessly losing their lives trying to save civilians.

But, there was something else being recognized at the ceremony: the resiliency of people who overcome loss, despite terrible calamities or acts of terrorism and other forms of evil where innocent people are slaughtered for a political cause.

“We need to do everything we can to support our first responders and never forget, not let our children forget and do everything we can in our country to make our cities and our rural areas safe and strong," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Rising above the sorrow, thousands of Chicago-area volunteers and others from across the state performed a massive service project at Union Station. Volunteers were packing more than 250,000 meals on the National Day of Service.

The event was being replicated in cities like New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. If you include all the cities involved in the effort, 2,500,000 meals for the needy were being packed before the day was over.