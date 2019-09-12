Ben Pope looks ahead to the 2019-2020 Blackhawks season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There were a number of changes in the offseason made to help them end a two-year playoff drought.

Fans will notice a number of new faces on the Blackhawks to start the 2019-2020 season, and they'll also have a few younger prospects that could make their way to the NHL as well.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times will be following all the action this season on his first year on the beat, and he appeared for the first time on Sports Feed to talk about the Blackhawks on Thursday night. On the eve of training camp, Ben discussed a number of topics when it came to both veteran and new additions to the roster.

You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.