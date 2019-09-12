Body of man found inside burning minivan on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on the South Side.
Firefighters discovered the body around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the passenger side of a burning minivan along the street near 59th and Parnell in Englewood.
Officials said the man is burned beyond recognition, but police were able to determine it was an adult African-American man.
Due to the condition of the body, identification by the Cook County medical examiner may take some time.
An autopsy is pending and a death investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.