Body of man found inside burning minivan on South Side

Posted 7:08 AM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, September 12, 2019

CHICAGO — A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on the South Side.

Firefighters discovered the body around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the passenger side of a burning minivan along the street near 59th and Parnell in Englewood.

Officials said the man is burned beyond recognition, but police were able to determine it was an adult African-American man.

Due to the condition of the body, identification by the Cook County medical examiner may take some time.

An autopsy is pending and a death investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

