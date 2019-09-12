Indiana teen dies after found unresponsive in high school pool

GARY, Ind. —A 14-year-old football player has died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool in Indiana.

The freshman on the Calumet High School football team was training in the school’s pool Wednesday evening when he became unresponsive. He was pulled from the pool in cardiac arrest. School staff members performed CPR while emergency crews were called. A source said a defibrillator was used on the boy to restart his heart.

The teen was transported to a hospital and was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The teen’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.