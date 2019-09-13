Metra train strikes semi, partially derails on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — No serious injuries were reported after a Metra train hit a truck and partially derailed on Chicago's South Side Friday.

Metra said the train struck a semi-truck near 75th Street and Western Avenue, just North of the Wrightwood Station around 3:20 p.m. The lead car partially derailed.

Metra said 30 assengers were on board at the time but no injuries were reported. The front two cars were closed, Metra said.

The passengers were able to deboard the train.

Trains were halted for about two hours. Some trains were canceled for the night.

At this time, the following outbound trains have been cancelled: 831, departs CUS at 6:15p,

839, departs CUS at 9:50p. Riders may use the Rock Island Line as an alternative. — Metra SWS (@metraSWS) September 13, 2019

The following inbound trains have been cancelled tonight: 836, departs 153rd at 5:44p,

838, departs 179th at 6:55p,

840, departs 179th at 8:25p,

842, departs 179th at 9:47p. Inbound riders should utilize the Rock Island Line. https://t.co/YzzwP2cCFU — Metra SWS (@metraSWS) September 13, 2019

Columbus Avenue was closed from 77th Street to Campbell Avenue but reopened around 6 p.m.