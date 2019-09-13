Waukegan residents rescued from homes after severe weather hits northern suburbs

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Another night of severe weather leaves vehicles submerged under water and homes flooded in the northern suburbs.

In Waukegan, firefighters had to rescue residents trapped in their homes on Helmholz Ave. near Jackson Street. Fire crews had to carry members of a family — including a child — and their pets to safety.

Several vehicles became stranded due to high-standing water on Route 41 in Lake Forest.

The Lake County Sheriff issued a warning not to drive through flood waters, reminding people it is not worth the risk of drowning or destroying your vehicle.