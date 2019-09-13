Woman dies after she was struck by car in Deerfield; Driver in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A person is in custody following a hit-and-run in Deerfield that killed a woman Friday.

Police responded to the incident just after 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Waukegan Road. They said they found a woman lying in the parking lot.

WGN News was told the victim is a 53-year-old woman who was leaving a bakery at the time.

Emergency crews performed rescue efforts on the woman. She transported to Highland Park Hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, police located the driver of the vehicle away from the scene. The driver, a 68-year-old man, has been cooperating with investigators.

A toxicology screen is pending before official charges are filed.