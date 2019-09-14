22nd annual College Football Classic comes to Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A college fair, football and the halftime battle of the bands is all a part of the annual tradition of the College Football Classic in Chicago.

In the 22nd annual showdown between Two historically Black Colleges and Universities at Soldier Field. This year Hampton faced Howard.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton were presented with awards and joined a lineup of dignitaries before the kickoff.

Before the game, local students got their chance to shine in a high school battle of the bands.

And the rivalry brought out alumni from near and far and celebrated the importance of HBCUs.

The primary focus of the classic is to shine a light on HBCUs and help raise money for scholarships.