More cases of Legionnaires Disease confirmed in Kane County bringing total so far to 14

BATAVIA, Ill. — Two more cases of Legionnaires Disease have been confirmed in Kane County.

There have now been 14 cases confirmed in Batavia; 12 residents living at the Convenant Living at the Holmstad and two “community based” cases.

The Department of Public Health said Saturday the additional two were reported Thursday.

In a statement, IDPH said the cause has not yet been identified. Additionally samples of sources at Covenant and withing a one-mile radius were taken.

“While the definitive cause has not been identified, IDPH has recommended remediation steps of suspected sources. Individuals with new respiratory symptoms should seek immediate medical care, and clinicians in the area should test patients with suspected pneumonia for Legionnaire’s disease,” the statement said.

People over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of developing Legionnaires which is a serious lung infection that can be spread through water.