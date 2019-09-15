LONDON — There’s a big birthday in England. Britain’s Prince Harry turns 35 today.

Prince Harry was born in London on September 15th, 1984.

It’s his first birthday as a dad. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to their first child, Archie, in May.

A couple of fun facts about the prince. Like most younger siblings, he was bossed around by his big brother as a kid, Prince William.

That didn’t stop there. He was bullied as a three-year-old in pre-school.

But when he grew up — he was a soldier, won an award for his piloting skills and did some of his military training in the U.S., in California and Arizona back in 2011.