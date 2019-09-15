Tropical Storm Humberto expected to strengthen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BAHAMAS -- Tropical Storm Humberto skirted by the Bahamas Saturday night, avoiding a direct hit but still dumping lots of rain on the islands.

Just two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas, residents had to once again prepare for a storm. Two to six inches of rain are expected over the weekend, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour. Buildings that sustained structural damage during Dorian could be damaged even further despite Humberto not making a direct hit.

As Humberto moves away from the Bahamas, experts say it will continue to get stronger, potentially reaching a Category 2 level. Currently, the storm is moving east, and predictions show it will not reach the United States, although Florida and other coastal states may receive rain, wind, and choppy waters as a result. By the end of the week Humberto is expected to hit Bermuda.