Boil order lifted in Calumet City after E. coli found at American Legion

CALUMET CITY - The discovery of E. coli at the American Legion prompted a boil order in Calumet City over the weekend. The boil order was ordered Saturday and lifted around 3 p.m. Monday.

The bacteria was discovered at the post, located at 950 Legion Dr. A test taken from an outdoor spigot Saturday came back positive.

It is not clear what may have lead to the positive result on the test or why the sample was taken from a location that’s not usual.

The discovery lead to a boil order being issued for the American Legion and surrounding area.

State Representative Thaddeus Jones was a Calumet City alderman for 16 years. He’s concerned about the initial test and safety of the water.

Monday afternoon, the city said in a statement, in part, it “believes the suspect test was due to contamination of that outdoor spigot. The city diligently adheres to the highest standards of caution to any potential threat to the safety of our residents.”

Regular water testing will continue.