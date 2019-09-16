Kenneth Davis recaps the Bears’ win over the Broncos on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It looked like the would be talking about another disappointing loss to begin the 2019 season. Instead, they jumped on the set on Sports Feed to talk about an amazing last-second victory over the Broncos.

Eddy Pineiro's 52-yard field goal as time expired gave the Bears a 16-14 win in Denver, completely flipping a scenario where an offsides call on a missed extra point would have doomed them to defeat. Hence Kenneth Davis of "The D and Davis Show" has plenty to discuss with Josh Frydman when the appeared together to discuss the end of the game in the second half of Sports Feed.

You can watch their full discussion on the victory in the video above or below.