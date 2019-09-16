Man killed while crossing street in River North hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on the city's Near North Side.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Monday while a man was reportedly crossing the street at Ohio and Wabash in River North. Police said he was hit by a white Toyota SUV, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as a 44-year-old Hispanic male.

The driver of the SUV drove off, likely having front end damage to the vehicle.

No one is in custody.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video from this crash, hoping it will lead to the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.