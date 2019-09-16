No surgery for Anthony Rizzo’s ankle, but no timetable for a return to the Cubs

CHICAGO – When fans saw one of the Cubs’ leaders grabbing his ankle in pain on the infield grass at Wrigley Field on Sunday, there was a thought that would be the last time they’d see him for 2019.

But some good news came on Monday afternoon when it comes to Anthony Rizzo.

An MRI revealed that the first baseman has lateral right ankle sprain that won’t require season-ending surgery. He’ll be in a walking boot for 5-to-7 days and then will be re-evaluated by team doctors.

So it’s certainly not the worst news for Rizzo and the team, but there’s still a possibility the team will have to play a lot of what’s left of the regular season without him. The Cubs have just 13 games remaining in the season, starting with tonight’s game with the Reds under the lights at Wrigley Field.

Rizzo injured his ankle going after a bunt in the third inning on Sunday’s win over the Pirates. He got his foot caught in the grass and twisted the ankle, throwing an errant throw to first before collapsing to the ground in pain. Rizzo was looked at by team athletic trainers for several minutes before being helped off the field.

Missing time is not common for Rizzo as a member of the Cubs, having played in at least 140 games since the 2013 season. That’s his total number of games he’s played in so far in 2019, batting .289 with 26 homers and 93 RBI