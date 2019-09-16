For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warm and humid week ahead as summer heat sticks around
-
Some showers possible Sunday night, summer warmth sticks around next week
-
Warm Monday, temperatures in the 80s and humid this week
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
-
Severe storms possible overnight, heat continues into next week
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
-
Hot and humid week, isolated storms possible
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
Hottest day of the year likely Wednesday, hot and humid this weekend
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
-
Intensely hot temps. ahead, could hit 100 this weekend
-
Warm and steamy weekend, with chance of showers throughout
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead