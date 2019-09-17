92-year-old man who attended first-ever Cubs game gets another surprise LIVE on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A 92-year-old Glenview man got the chance to experience his first ever Chicago Cubs game — with the help of his neighbors.

Bill Lill's neighbors said they found out he had never been to a game during a recent block party, and decided they needed to change that.

So on Friday, Sept. 13, Lill walked into Wrigley Field for the first time ever. Ten of his neighbors joined him for the momentous occasion, complete with a sign that read: "Bill's 1st Cubs Game! 92 years old!"

A video shared on WGN social media accounts captured the 92-year-old standing at his seat with a beer in his hand, as Cubs fans cheered and chanted his name.

The video was shared on WGN's social media accounts and has gone viral with over 671,000 video views.

Well, Budweiser saw the viral video and surprised Lill during his appearance on WGN Morning News with a personalized Cubs jersey — and an invitation to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Cubs game.