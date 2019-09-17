At Chicago City Hall, 25 people take Oath of Allegiance during naturalization ceremony

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago marked the federal holiday “Constitution and Citizenship Day” Tuesday with a naturalization ceremony.

Twenty-five people took the Oath of Allegiance during the ceremony at City Hall.

These newest U.S. citizens originated from 17 countries. The ceremony was one of more than 300 to welcome more than 34,000 new citizens between Sept. 13 and next Monday.

It was 232-years ago that the Constitution was adopted in Philadelphia. Thirty-nine of the 55 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the famous document. The Constitution has only been amended 16 times since the Bill of Rights was adopted in Dec. 1791.

Congress passed legislation that established this day as a federal holiday back in 2004.

Vice President Mike Pence will also swear in nearly 30 new citizens on Tuesday at the White House.