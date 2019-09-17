Gary police seeks help identifying teen girl found dead in alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Lake County are seeking the public's help with identifying a female who was found dead in an alley.

Gary police said they found the girl, who may be between 14 and 18 years old, Monday in an alley near 20th and Pennsylvania streets. A source said she was found tied to a pole.

"Jane Doe" was described as African American, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 117 pounds, and has short black hair with her ears pierced.

Police said she was wearing a blue and white Nike windbreaker, size XS. The woman was wearing a Superman branded T-shirt with "Super Girl Power" on the front and had blue and black Nike Air Max Plus shoes on, size 7. She was also wearing Champion brand blue pants, size L, with grey stripes.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.