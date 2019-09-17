Law firm reveals settlements Chicago Archdiocese paid their clients

CHICAGO — The law firm of Jeff Anderson & Associates has been taking religious officials accused of sexual abuse to court for years.

Attorney Jeff Anderson revealed Tuesday the Chicago Archdiocese paid more than $80 million in settlements to his clients since 2001.

“(The amount) represents the magnitude of what the problem has been and the power of the clean-up that has been underway,” said Anderson.

The cases involved 48 alleged perpetrators.

Anderson posted their pictures on large poster boards as a backdrop during a press conference.

He also announced a new lawsuit that accuses Rev. John Smyth, the now-deceased leader of Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, of abuse.