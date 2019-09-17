Pregnant woman, 29, fatally hit by semi-truck in River North

CHICAGO — A pregnant woman, 29, was killed after she was hit by a semi-truck in the River North neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was crossing the intersection on the 100 block of North LaSalle Drive around 11:30 a.m. when she was hit. A semi-truck was heading west on Grand Avenue and starting turning left at the intersection and struck the woman.

The woman, identified by the Cook County Bureau of Administration as Elizabeth Boshardy, was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A source said the woman was pregnant. There was no information about the baby’s condition.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.