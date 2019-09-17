Prisoner escapes from police custody while being taken to Cook County Jail

Posted 10:19 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07AM, September 18, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 23-year-old man escaped from police custody en route to Cook County Jail Tuesday morning.

Frank Sykes was arrested on the 7500 block of S. Halsted St. around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police reports, Sykes was stopped on the street as he was riding a bike on the sidewalk. Police said they discovered a handgun on Sykes after searching him, and took him into custody.

He is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm, since he is out on parole, in addition to a felony count of criminal damage to government property, after police say he kicked the door of the police vehicle, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

The following day, police said Sykes was in a law enforcement transport van headed to Cook County Jail when he escaped around 8:28 a.m.

