3 dead, 1 injured after West Garfield Park shooting

Posted 3:58 PM, September 18, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Three men were killed, and another was injured after a West Garfield Park shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were shot on the 4200 block of West Madison Street around 2:45 p.m. Police said shots were fired from a white sedan as the men were standing on the sidewalk in front of a store.

Three of the men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth man self-transported to Loretto Hospital, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Three of the men, a 23-year-old, 22-year-old and 19-year-old, were pronounced dead later in the day.

No one was taken into custody.

