A great week for Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro continues with an NFL honor

LAKE FOREST – A month ago, he was still wondering if the job would be his come the start of the 2019 season. Now in middle September, the Bears’ place kicker is the star of the team’s first win of the 2019 season.

The good times keep going for Eddy Pineiro as well, as the kicker’s efforts against the Broncos on Sunday were recognized by the NFL on Wednesday.

EDDY! EDDY! Congrats to the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/ks6JuwmLth — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 18, 2019

Pineiro’s three field goal game in the 16-14 victory over Denver earned him the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week as he continues to bask in the glow of the last of those field goals.

His 53-yarder as time ran out gave the Bears their first win of the season, and gives the team and fans some assurance that he’s the man to handle the duties for the 2019 season. Pineiro not only hit that game-winning kick, but also connected on attempts from 40 and 52 yards out as well, becoming the first Bears’ kicker since Robbie Gould in 2011 to make a pair of field goals from 50-or-more yards out in one contest.

While already a confident player, Pineiro feeling even better about his abilities after a memorable three hours in Denver.

“The confidence level definitely goes up. You hit a game-winner, you feel like you’re on top,” said Pineiro. “Just got to come back to Earth now and get ready to practice and get ready for the next game.”

Acquired through a trade with the Raiders in the spring then beating out Elliott Fry in training camp, Piniero is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and has made his only PAT try so far this season. Not bad for a player who’d yet to attempt a kick in an NFL game before the opener against the Packers on September 5th, and continues to take steps to make the Bears forget about their recent issues at the position.