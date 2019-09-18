Alderman to introduce ordinance at city council meeting that bans sale of e-cigarettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An alderman on the Southwest Side will introduce an ordinance during Wednesday's city council meeting that bans the sale of e-cigarettes.

The Chicago push against vaping comes amid growing concern and what Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin calls a “national emergency." So Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) wants all vaping products banned in the city.

The alderman plans to introduce an ordinance Wednesday to the full council aiming to outlaw all sales of e-cigarettes and cartridges in Chicago. Enticing flavors and aggressive marketing are blamed for getting young people hooked to nicotine.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Durbin Monday in calling for a Chicago ban on flavored e-cigarettes. New York enacted a ban just this week and Michigan may be poised to do the same.

There have been seven vaping-related deaths in multiple states, including Illinois

Lightfoot told the Chicago Tribune that she is open to a broader ban on vaping sales in Chicago, but it’d be more complicated. Ald. Lopez feels the city needs to move quickly due to the deaths and illnesses.

The CDC reports nearly 400 cases of lung disease in 36 states which have been linked to vaping. Industry proponents have argued the problem is with unregulated products sold on the black market.

The full city council is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.