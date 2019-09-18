× Barbershop worker’s finger bitten off during fight with other employee in Uptown

CHICAGO —A barbershop employee had part of his finger bitten off after an argument turned violent in Uptown.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4500 block of North Broadway.

According to the Chicago Tribune, two employees, ages 51 and 55, were arguing inside the barbershop when it escalated into a physical fight. According to police, the 55-year-old man bit off part of the 51-year-old’s middle finger on his right hand.

The 51-year-old was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital, the older man was also transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

After his release from the hospital, the 55-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

No further details have been released at this time.

