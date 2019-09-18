Cheryl Raye Stout talks Bears then Cubs on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is going to be a very, very interesting end of September for fans of both the Bears and the Cubs.

A thrilling win over the Broncos was great, but the team's struggles on offense have many concerned about their ability to turn it around during the 2019 season. Plus a Monday night game awaits the group against the Redskins this week, giving them a chance to redeem themselves after a rough showing on the national stage in the opener against the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Cubs continue their chase for a fifth-straight playoff berth in a frantic National League where they could win the division or be completely left out.

Cheryl Raye Stout of WBEZ will be following both teams the rest of the month, and she discussed that on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch both segments with Cheryl in the video above or below.