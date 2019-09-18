Lopez Pushes E-Cig Ban, Clashes with Lightfoot at Council
-
Lopez Pushes E-Cig Ban, Clashes with Lightfoot at Council
-
Alderman introduces vaping ordinance at City Council meeting
-
Chicago to ban flavored e-cigarettes amidst rise in teen use, illnesses
-
Lightfoot denies reported clashes with firefighters’ union over cost-cutting
-
Lightfoot announces 7 new members of Chicago Board of Education
-
-
Mayor Lightfoot presides over 2nd City Council meeting
-
Pritzker, Lightfoot and others against Blagojevich clemency
-
Ex-Ald. Daniel Solis collecting annual city pension of nearly $95K
-
Evanston mayor requests criminal investigation into entire city council
-
Chicago activists mobilize to oppose nationwide ICE raids expected this weekend
-
-
Mayor Lightfoot delivers first State of the City address
-
Mayor Lightfoot calls Fraternal Order of Police VP a ‘clown’ on open mic
-
City Council passes new ethics rules for aldermen, workweek notification rules