Man, 69, found in Auburn Park Lagoon identified

Posted 7:07 AM, September 18, 2019, by

CHICAGO — The body of a missing fisherman was found in the Auburn Park Lagoon on the South Side.

The man’s family went to the lagoon Tuesday night when he failed to return home from fishing. His hat, chair and fishing rod were found, but he was no where to be found.

The family then notified police, who sent a marine unit to search the lagoon. His body was recovered a short time later.

The man has been identified as 69-year-old Walter Manley.

Police believe he may have fallen in the water while fishing.

