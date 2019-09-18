The Cubs’ bad luck against the Reds in 2019 continued in their final match-up

CHICAGO – Their inconsistency in 2019 is no secret, and a perfect example is their record against one of the teams well out of playoff competition.

The Cincinnati Reds, who’ve been out of legitimate postseason contention since August, have played some of their best baseball against the Cubs. Entering this week’s series at Wrigley Field, the final one between the two NL Central foes, the Reds had won three series against Joe Maddon’s team out of the five they’d played.

Surely that would change with the Cubs having so much to play for in the penultimate week of the 2019 regular season? Not so much.

Despite taking the first game of the season, the hosts weren’t able to get another from Cincinnati over the next two days. Wednesday saw the Cubs lose a lead, rally to tie it, only to watch the game slip away in extra innings in a 3-2 loss to the Reds that continued the trend for the 2019 season.

Cincinnati finished the season with an 11-8 record against the Cubs, defeating them in 4-of-6 series with the teams splitting a four-game series in August at Great American Ballpark. This defeat to the Reds, however, could end up being the most costly, as the Cubs lost ground in the NL Central race to the Cardinals, who beat the Nationals earlier in the day.

The defeat puts them three games behind St. Louis with ten games to play in the division race while keeping them tied with the Brewers for the second and final Wild Card spot.