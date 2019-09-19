3 killed in West Garfield Park attack identified

CHICAGO — Three people were killed and one injured in a shooting outside a convenience store in West Garfield Park.

The victims have been identified by the medical examiner as 23-year old Quashun Nolton, 19-year old Charles Boston and 22-year old Tion Lewis.

Four people were standing on a sidewalk in front of the Quick Food Mart on the 4200 block of West Madison Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said someone in a passing white sedan opened fire.

Three of the men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A fourth man was bring treated at Loretto Hospital, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nolton, Boston and Lewis were pronounced dead later in the day.

No one was taken into custody.

The gunman is still at large and police haven’t said if they know who is behind the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.