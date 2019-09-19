Arlington Racecourse may close for good Saturday

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Saturday could be the last day of racing at Arlington International Racecourse.

It is the last race of the season and the company that owns the track, Churchill Downs, has less than one week to share its plan for the track through 2021 with the Illinois Racing Board.

Board commissioners also want the company to reconsider passing on a casino license that would allowing revenue to be shared with horse racing.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

Arlington Racecourse does plan to apply for a sports betting license, but those profits would not go to horse racing.