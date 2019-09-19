Crime doubles on ‘L’ despite CTA adding thousands of surveillance cameras

CHICAGO — Thousands of surveillance cameras on Chicago’s CTA platforms haven’t been able to prevent a rash of crimes on the “L.”

The Chicago Tribune reports serious crimes like rape and robbery have nearly doubled in the past four years, arrests for those crimes have actually fallen.

One-fourth of all crimes in 2015 resulted in an arrest. Now, it’s one-sixth.

The likelihood of being arrested for a crime on the “L” is lower than for other crimes across the city.

But the CTA said there is still just one crime for every 95,000 rides.