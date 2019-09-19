Josh Nelson talks about what’s ahead for the White Sox on Sports Feed

CHICAGO – There is still baseball to be played in the 2019 season, but most of the focus for fans on the south side is a number of months ahead.

At the end of the third year of rebuilding, with steady progress with some of the core young players, many are expecting the White Sox to make their first push for the playoffs in 2020.

Will the young players be ready to do that? Can the White Sox bolster their roster through free agency to make that happen? Josh Nelson of Sox Machine was on Sports Feed answering those questions from Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday’s show.

You can watch Josh’s full discussion in the video above or below.