Teen girl found dead in Gary alley still not identified

GARY, Ind. — FBI detectives are now reviewing missing persons and runaway reports after a teenage girl was found dead in Gary.

A utility crew found a girl tied to a pole Monday in an alley near 20th and Pennsylvania streets.

“Jane Doe,” who may be between 14 and 18-years old, was described as African American, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 117 pounds, and has short black hair with her ears pierced.

Police said she was wearing a blue and white Nike windbreaker, size XS. The woman was wearing a Superman branded T-shirt with “Super Girl Power” on the front and had blue and black Nike Air Max Plus shoes on, size 7. She was also wearing Champion brand blue pants, size L, with grey stripes.

Her cause of death is being investigated.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.