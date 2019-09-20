WATCH LIVE: Markham police recover $1M in stolen goods; 5 in custody

Posted 8:50 AM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53AM, September 20, 2019

MARKHAM, Ill. —Markham police said five men have been arrested after they recovered over $1 million in stolen goods.

The stolen items include high-end handbags, bicycles, electronics and household goods that were taken from local rail cars. Police said they also recovered $16,000 in cash, narcotics, three stolen hand guns and multiple stolen vehicles.

The goods were found hidden in a storage facility, according to Markham police.

Five men are in custody and more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

More details and information will be provided Friday at 9 a.m. during a press conference at Markham city hall streamed on wgntv.com.

