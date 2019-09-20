Bail denied for man accused in brutal stabbing of woman near DePaul campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Bail was denied Friday for a man charged with brutally attacking a woman near the DePaul campus and targeting other women during a series of incidents in July.

Adam Bramwell, 32, was already on parole for unlawful use of a weapon. He was extradited from Texas, this week. He is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and arson.

Disturbing details were released in court Friday in the attack of the 22-year-old recent Depaul grad who was walking home near Halsted Street and Belden Avenue on July 18.

Prosecutors said while she was walking home, Bramwell drove past her in a Suzuki Vitara he had stolen the night before. He pulled into a dead-end alley and as the woman walked by, he grabbed her from behind.

“The defendant put a knife to victim’s throat and attempted to force the victim into the Suzuki,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Andrea Salone said. “The defendant slit the victim’s throat. The victim resisted. The defendant pulled chunks of the victim’s hair out as she struggled.”

Prosecutors said the woman ran and collapsed. 15 minutes passed before a Good Samaritan found her around 4 a.m. She was taken to the hospital and spent a month recovering. She underwent two surgeries and suffered two strokes.

DNA evidence from her fingernails is still being tested.

Officers discovered a rusty hacksaw blade near pools of blood in the alley.

The Suzuki was stolen on July 17th, after a woman left her car unlocked with the keys inside in a parking garage at her workplace. Prosecutors say Bramwell was seen on surveillance video entering the garage on a bicycle and pulling the handles on several cars.

The Suzuki was later found on fire in a wooded area near 96th Street and Dobson Street. Prosecutors said Bramwell sent a Facebook user a picture of himself with his face visibly burned.

Days before the slashing on July 13th, he was accused of carjacking a 56-year old woman at knifepoint in her Lincoln Park garage, strangling her and dragging her by her hair before taking off in her Honda Fit. She declined medical treatment. That car was also set on fire and found a few blocks away from a halfway house where Bramwell previously stayed.

Bramwell is also charged with the attempted carjacking of a another woman in a condo garage in July 8th.