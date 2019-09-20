Patient records found at late Will County doctor’s closed abortion clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general says thousands of patient medical records have been found at three shuttered Indiana abortion clinics that were operated by a late abortion doctor whose Illinois garage was found to contain more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Friday that the women who were patients at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne had an expectation that their privacy would be protected, but their records were “abandoned” in the clinics when they closed years ago.

Investigators searched the buildings and other properties Thursday, and Hill says no additional sets of fetal remains were found.

He says preliminary findings indicate that all 2,246 sets of fetal remains found last week in the garage at Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, home came from his former Indiana clinics.