WATCH LIVE: Driver in custody after car drives through Woodfield Mall; no injuries

Posted 2:48 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, September 20, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A driver was taken into custody after a car drove through Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon.

Police were on the scene at the Schaumburg mall around 2:30 p.m. after witnesses said a black SUV drove through Sears, striking kiosks. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

A video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past a Forever 21, and people running away.

Schaumburg police said no injuries were reported. Police also said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

Police urged the public to avoid the area if possible. Police were still evacuating the mall as of 3:30 p.m.

The Chicago FBI said they were aware of the incident and are assisting local law enforcement. They said there was no threat to public safety.

No further information was provided.

**WARNING: Video below contains profanity.

