Police say man in bike shop video is ‘prime suspect’ in Fulton River District shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police said the man seen in surveillance video at a bike shop is now being classified as the prime suspect in a Fulton River District shooting.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that "based on new evidence reviewed [Friday] morning," the man was now a prime suspect in Wednesday's shooting on the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said a woman was shot by a man riding a bike. The woman, who works in Human Resources nearby, was walking on the sidewalk with coworkers headed to lunch, when a man on a bicycle rode up to the group.

The gunman passed the victim and her co-workers, before he went directly back to the woman and shot her in the back.

She was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. As of Thursday, the woman remained hospitalized and was stabilized.

Surveillance video shows the man, before the shooting, dressed in a baseball hat and dark clothing calmly walking his bicycle into a bike shop on Fulton Street for repair. Video shows him waiting at the counter before paying. He then left the store.

No arrests have been made. Police did not give a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation continues.

