Chicago police officer shot on South Side: officials

Posted 9:20 AM, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, September 21, 2019

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Saturday morning on the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, according to officials.

The officer was on the 6500 block of South Winchester Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when he was shot. Police did not release details about the shooting but said the gunman fled and is considered armed and dangerous.

The officer was reportedly shot in his lower body.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but has been stabilized.

No further information was provided.

