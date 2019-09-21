× Coroner releases facial reconstruction of teen girl found dead in Gary alley

GARY, Ind. – The Lake County coroner has released facial reconstruction images of a teenage girl found dead in an alley Monday.

“Jane Doe,” who may be between 14 and 18-years old, was described as African American, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 117 pounds, and has short black hair with her ears pierced.

A utility crew found a girl tied to a pole Monday in an alley near 20th and Pennsylvania streets.

Police said she was wearing a blue and white Nike windbreaker, size XS. The girl was wearing a Superman branded T-shirt with “Super Girl Power” on the front and had blue and black Nike Air Max Plus shoes on, size 7.

She was also wearing Champion brand blue pants, size L, with grey stripes.

Her cause of death is being investigated.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey has been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with hopes to locate the girl’s family.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.