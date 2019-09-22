× Joliet baby, father dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

JOLIET – A baby was killed Saturday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Joliet police.

At around 2:45 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 8300 block of Buckingham Lane.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl suffering from fresh injuries. The officer reportedly heard gunshots right before arriving to the scene.

She told police her 35-year-old husband, who she was separated from, was inside with their 1-year-old baby.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful.

A SWAT team responded to the scene. Police said all attempts at communicating with the man failed, so they breached the door.

The search reportedly revealed the 35-year-old man and baby dead from apparent gunshot wounds inflicted by the suspect.

Both female victims were transported to St. Joseph Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This is still an active investigation.